Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 34,825 shares.The stock last traded at $9.68 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTPB. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth $29,677,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth $13,930,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth $12,388,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth $11,708,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth $11,103,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

