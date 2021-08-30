GoldMining’s (GOLD) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 277.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on GoldMining from C$28.28 to C$29.87 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get GoldMining alerts:

TSE GOLD remained flat at $C$1.59 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GoldMining has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$237.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.