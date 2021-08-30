GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $571,399.66

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. GoldenPyrex has a total market capitalization of $571,399.66 and approximately $247.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldenPyrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldenPyrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

