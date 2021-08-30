Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Short Interest Down 33.7% in August

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the July 29th total of 3,710,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNOG. Benchmark cut shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

GNOG traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 821,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,893. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

