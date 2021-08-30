Godsey & Gibb Associates Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.3% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,822,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,674,861. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

