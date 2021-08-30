Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE opened at $27.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.21. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.