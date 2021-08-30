Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Down 46.1% in August

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the July 29th total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ POTX traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,794. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth about $237,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 102.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 99,939 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

