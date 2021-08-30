Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Down 54.0% in August

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the July 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:JETMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 8,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $112.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

