Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Short Interest Down 25.6% in August

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the July 29th total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 559,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of research firms have commented on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE GKOS opened at $56.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.67. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

