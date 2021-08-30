Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the July 29th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS GVDNY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.38. 9,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,553. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $102.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.49.

GVDNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price objective on shares of Givaudan and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

