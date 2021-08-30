General American Investors Co. Inc. Takes $3.80 Million Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 496,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Alamos Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 101,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE AGI traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,462. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

