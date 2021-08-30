General American Investors Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,746,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,948,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,534,000 after acquiring an additional 31,963 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 912,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.42. 12,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,768. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.63.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

