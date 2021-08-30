Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $457.71

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $457.71 and last traded at $451.81, with a volume of 3932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $437.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Generac by 110.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Generac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Generac by 78.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Generac by 1,002.7% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

