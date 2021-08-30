Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $457.71

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $457.71 and last traded at $451.81, with a volume of 3932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $437.11.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.53.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.25.
In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Generac by 110.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Generac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Generac by 78.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Generac by 1,002.7% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
