Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will report sales of $14.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.76 million. Genasys posted sales of $13.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $46.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.72 million to $46.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $58.82 million, with estimates ranging from $54.03 million to $63.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Genasys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Genasys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNSS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. 636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,335. Genasys has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $195.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.