GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the July 29th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JOB stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.05.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.07 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 11.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 708.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.