GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €29.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on G1A. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.31 ($43.90).

ETR G1A opened at €39.60 ($46.59) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 45.99. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €39.73 ($46.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.11.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

