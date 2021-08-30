Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in August

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the July 29th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

OTCMKTS GNENF traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.86. 8,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.66. Ganfeng Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.

About Ganfeng Lithium

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

