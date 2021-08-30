FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upgraded Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$9.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.77. The firm has a market cap of C$512.36 million and a PE ratio of 9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$5.92 and a 1-year high of C$9.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

