Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FELTY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.80. 191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118. Fuji Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44.

Get Fuji Electric alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fuji Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.49 target price for the company.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.