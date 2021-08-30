Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FELTY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.80. 191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118. Fuji Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fuji Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.49 target price for the company.

About Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.