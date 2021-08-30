Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $591.48 million, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

