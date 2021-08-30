Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $356,000 Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

PHG opened at $44.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHG. HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

