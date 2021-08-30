Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 113.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $15,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock worth $47,679,186. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Shares of DLR traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.11. 904,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,281. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $164.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.