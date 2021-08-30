Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 3,304 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Shares of ALV opened at $89.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.87. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.49 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.