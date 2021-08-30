Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 11,249 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 785.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after buying an additional 5,152,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after buying an additional 4,304,187 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Valvoline by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after buying an additional 4,059,678 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,829,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

