Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.81. 286,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,480. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $200.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

