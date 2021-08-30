Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $407,000 Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.04.

AMH opened at $40.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.71.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

