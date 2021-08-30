Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $345,000 Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.