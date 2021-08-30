Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $517,000 in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Encompass Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHC. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

EHC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 719,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

