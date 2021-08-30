Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $497,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,966. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

