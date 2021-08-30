Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $332,000 in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

