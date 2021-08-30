Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 118.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics comprises 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,777,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after buying an additional 339,614 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,326,000 after buying an additional 124,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total value of $12,178,097.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,208,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,645,743.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.92.

XPO stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.44. The company had a trading volume of 928,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.86. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

