Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,229,000 after purchasing an additional 72,212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,474,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPG. UBS Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.82.

NYSE SPG traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.69. 1,691,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,657. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

