Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises 0.6% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $5,048,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $14,144,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,894,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.62.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

