Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 14,827 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,612,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,176,863. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

