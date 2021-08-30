Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Sells $78,005.00 in Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $2.07 on Monday, hitting $152.93. The company had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,392. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.44.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 19.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 103,372.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

