Fourthstone LLC Purchases New Stake in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Fourthstone LLC owned about 0.17% of Norwood Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 34.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 124.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $75,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra K. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 70,935 shares of company stock worth $1,788,668 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NWFL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.50. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Norwood Financial Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $209.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

