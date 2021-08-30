Fourthstone LLC Purchases 17,185 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,464 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the period. First Internet Bancorp comprises 2.4% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 1.85% of First Internet Bancorp worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

INBK traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,892. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $301.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.82. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

