Fourthstone LLC Invests $665,000 in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,996 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $45,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,693.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKBK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.18. 219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,958. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $240.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.