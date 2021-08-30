Fourthstone LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. Fourthstone LLC owned 0.75% of Meridian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,950 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meridian in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meridian by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meridian in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ MRBK traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,064. The stock has a market cap of $185.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.50. Meridian Co. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 20.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Meridian Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

