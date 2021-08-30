Fourthstone LLC Buys New Position in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. MainStreet Bancshares accounts for 0.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNSB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $31,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNSB stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.47. 12,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.53.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

