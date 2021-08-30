Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.34. Ford Motor reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,567,000 after buying an additional 3,929,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,130,000 after buying an additional 127,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,765,703. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

