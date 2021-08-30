Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.21

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.21 and last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

