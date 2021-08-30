Flutter Entertainment’s (PDYPY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $98.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $71.58 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

