Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Up 39.7% in August

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the July 29th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 693,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $34,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International stock opened at $178.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.98 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.08. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

