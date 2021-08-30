First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the July 29th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ NXTG traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.29. The company had a trading volume of 30,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,629. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $79.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

