First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the July 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE FDEU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,345. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%.

In related news, insider James A. Bowen purchased 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $85,737.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James A. Bowen purchased 35,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $479,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 214,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 87,244 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

