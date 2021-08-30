First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Announces $12.80 Dividend

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) declared a dividend on Friday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 12.80 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.
OTCMKTS:FBAK opened at $235.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $746.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.36. First National Bank Alaska has a one year low of $182.04 and a one year high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.13.
First National Bank Alaska Company Profile
