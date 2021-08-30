First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.39. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4,302.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,928 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,204 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,564,000 after purchasing an additional 892,690 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 79.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 710,923 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBI stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.24. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

