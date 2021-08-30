First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend payment by 35.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Financial Bancorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.