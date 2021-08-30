First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of FCR.UN stock opened at C$18.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.90. The stock has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.64.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

